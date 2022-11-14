Local photographer going viral for engagement photoshoot scare

HOLLAND, Mich. — Imagine your one job is to capture the moment, but the moment isn't going according to plan. A West Michigan photographer nearly missed a proposal after the couple moved locations, and the moment is now going viral on Tik Tok.

Autumn Eerdmans is a photographer who specializes in couples, weddings and engagements and always goes into her shoots with a plan. But in June at Laketown Beach in Holland, a couple she was shooting had moved from their planned location. Someone else was in their spot and the boyfriend planning the engagement didn't have service to notify Eerdmans of the change.

In the Tik Tok video that has garnered nearly 8 million views as of November 14, Eerdmans is seen running around, looking for the couple.

She finally found them with three minutes to spare before sunset, which is vital to that perfect shot.

Always Autumn Photography

"I was like if I don't get there in time... and the sun is already set, that's another missed moment," Eerdmans said. "I was so nervous.”

Joe Eerdmans, Autumn's husband, filmed the Tik Tok as the young photographer was panicking, but it all worked out. She got the shot and was invited to shoot the couple's wedding in Grand Rapids in October.

She says the exposure from the video has helped her with her business and has brought on new clients.

"It's incredible," Eerdmans said.