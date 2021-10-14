Local mom shares her battle with extreme morning sickness

WEST MICHIGAN — Nearly 70 to 80% of all pregnant women experience some sort of morning sickness during pregnancy, but for thousands more the condition is much more debilitating.

An expert we talked to says 3 in 1,000 women experience Hyperemesis gravidarum which causes extreme nausea and vomiting. The condition may sound familiar to some of you. It made headlines when Kate Middleton struggled with it when she was expecting.

We talked to a local mom who is battling the condition and she's urging women to be checked if they experience symptoms.

Autumn Crocker is about 20 weeks pregnant and said the condition has not only made it difficult to carry out everyday tasks, but she was unable to take care of her child as the condition worsened.

Hyperemesis gravidarum triggers extreme bouts of nausea and vomiting. It can also cause a major loss of hydration and drop in weight. For Autumn, she lost about 40 lbs. and has been very ill, but has sense sought treatment and receives IV fluids up to three times a day.

It's a good reminder for expected mothers to listen to their body and to see a doctor when something isn't right.

Experts aren't sure the exact cause of Hyperemesis gravidarum, but believe it may be due to a rise in hormone levels during pregnancy. While some women improve as the pregnancy progresses, others do not.

If you suspect you may have the condition, make an appointment with your doctor or OBGYN.

