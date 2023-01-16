Local events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

WEST MICHIGAN — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There’s so much happening in the community today and every day to continue Dr. King's legacy and work.

We’ll start off with Western Michigan University. At 6 p.m. tonight acclaimed journalist, speaker and podcaster Jemele Hill will be hosting a conversation and community discussion at Miller Auditorium. The event is free, but tickets are required through the university’s box office.

FOX 17 An Evening with Jemele Hill event at Western Michigan University

In Kalamazoo, there is a community-wide day of service, putting the teachings and philosophy of Dr. King into action. Gryphon Place is coordinating volunteers and you can register online. The event will begin with a breakfast and finish off with a wreath laying ceremony.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo Community-Wide Day of Service

Over in Grand Rapids, Princeton University educator Eddie Glaude Jr. Will deliver a keynote address at 6 o’clock tonight at Fountain Street Church. Local university presidents will also be on hand to discuss race relations in the U.S. and how Dr. King's teachings apply today. This event is free and open to the public.

FOX 17 Princeton University Educator Eddie Glaude Jr. Keynote Address

Other Community Events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

The Candied Yam in Grand Rapids will serve free meals to patrons if they donate food or personal care items to the Kentwood Free Little Pantry

The Michigan Community Service Commission is supporting 28 volunteer projects across the state that will engage more than 2,700 volunteers in addressing needs such as food insecurity, homelessness, environmental stewardship and supporting youth. Volunteers are still needed for several projects and the community is encouraged to reach out to help

MLKDay.gov offers a list of volunteer opportunities, resources and events



Remember, because today is a Federal Holiday - city offices, government buildings and the post office are all closed today. Make sure you plan ahead.