Local events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

Posted at 6:12 AM, Jan 16, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There’s so much happening in the community today and every day to continue Dr. King's legacy and work.

We’ll start off with Western Michigan University. At 6 p.m. tonight acclaimed journalist, speaker and podcaster Jemele Hill will be hosting a conversation and community discussion at Miller Auditorium. The event is free, but tickets are required through the university’s box office.

In Kalamazoo, there is a community-wide day of service, putting the teachings and philosophy of Dr. King into action. Gryphon Place is coordinating volunteers and you can register online. The event will begin with a breakfast and finish off with a wreath laying ceremony.

Over in Grand Rapids, Princeton University educator Eddie Glaude Jr. Will deliver a keynote address at 6 o’clock tonight at Fountain Street Church. Local university presidents will also be on hand to discuss race relations in the U.S. and how Dr. King's teachings apply today. This event is free and open to the public.

Other Community Events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Remember, because today is a Federal Holiday - city offices, government buildings and the post office are all closed today. Make sure you plan ahead.

