Local bars gearing up for FIFA World Cup fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar and local bars and restaurants are gearing up for a busy few weeks watching the big matches.

Until December 18, SpeakEZ Lounge in downtown Grand Rapids will be showing the matches, offering exciting opportunities to cheer on your favorite teams. SpeakEZ is also home to the Official US Supporters Group: The American Outlaws Grand Rapids Chapter.

"We've been prepping for this since last year," owner Eric Albertson said.

The bar and restaurant is one of the only bars in Michigan opening up for the earliest matches at 5am local time. Team U.S. plays their first match Monday at 2pm against Wales. That game will be aired right here on FOX 17!