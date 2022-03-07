Local average gas prices sitting at $4 per gallon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices continue to spike both nationally and locally. The trend caused in part by the attacks on Ukraine and sanctions that have been placed on Russia, which is one of the world's largest oil producers.

The national average sitting at $4.07 as of Monday morning. More locally, the price of gas has gone up as well. The average price of gas in Grand Rapids was $3.36 last month. A week ago, it rose to $3.58 and as of Friday morning the average price of gas in Grand Rapids is $3.97, about $0.60 more per gallon than just a month ago.

More prices in West Michigan can be found in real time on Gas Buddy.

Prices are expected to climb as the war in Ukraine rages on. AAA says Michigan's highest average price per gallon was $4.25 back in 2011.