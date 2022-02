COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Michigan breweries will unite at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park for the 16th annual Winter Beer Festival on Saturday.

The event will feature hundreds of popular Michigan beers, ice sculptures, live music, and more.

Tickets are $55 dollars and include 15 beer tokens to sample 3 oz pours of beers on hand.

Elliot Grandia will be live Friday morning at LMCU Ballpark to learn more about the event.