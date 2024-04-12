LMCU Ballpark hopes expansion will be a homerun for spectators

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Thefirst pitch may not have been thrown just yet at LMCU Ballpark, but you can feel the excitement already. The roar of power tools, cranes, and old-fashioned hammers echo across the field as Phase I of some major renovations happen behind third base.

“It includes our home clubhouse, batting tunnel, weight room, and —up on the suite level— an upcoming suite club,” West Michigan Whitecaps President Steve McCarthy expounded.

I got to tour the work zone— hard hats and all— and already the crew has knocked it out of the park. The view from the concourse deck overlooking third base will be perfect for game day and beyond.

FOX 17 LMCU Ballpark expansion



“The new suite club will be open for hospitality for groups for large groups,” McCarthy said. “I imagine we will be hosting events in there— wedding receptions, parties on non-game days, business meetings.”

A big portion of the reno is a brand new space for visiting teams; a new locker room, dining space, a weight room, and a batting tunnel.

And there are plans to open up the batting tunnel to parties that rent out the suite space.

FOX 17 Elliot tours LMCU Ballpark Renovation

And while this new construction will give players a major upgrade, the park hopes this expansion will also allow them to host even more events year-round.

“We do about 120 non-baseball games here as well,” McCarthy said. “We have RV shows, we have spa shows, we do a lot of business meetings, we do a lot of company picnics.”

The park has been serving West Michigan fans for over 30 years and hopes this new addition will help them serve for at least another 30 years.

Phase I of the project— the portion for players— is expected to be completed in July. The suite use will be available once the season is over.