Little Black Dress event returns to JW Marriott

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you need an excuse to get dressed up this February? Little Black Dress returns to the JW Marriott on February 26 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Come out for an elegant evening of music, dancing, and a fashion show with clothing partner Basic Bee Boutique. A portion of the proceeds will benefit charity partner Susan G. Komen of West Michigan.

Admission is free, must be 21 or older. Four VIP sections featuring bottle service, seating for up to 8 guests, front row runway seating, and personal server available for purchase here.

Learn more about the event here.

