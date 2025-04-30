LIFE HACKS: Tips on dealing with stress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In today's fast-paced world, stress is an omnipresent challenge. However, how we respond to stress can make a big difference.

Dr. David Rzeszutko offers an unexpected perspective on stress. He is vice president of medical and clinical operations at Priority Health and is board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics.

“We really want to see if we can change our mindset and our perception of stress to maybe think about that experience as maybe a challenge, or even as an opportunity to grow and learn,” Dr. Rzeszutko explains.

He notes that our typical understanding of stress often leans towards negative feelings.

“When we think of stress generally, we think of distress, dis-stress, or abnormal stress, meaning that we get nervous or we get sweaty palms, we get a little cotton mouth, our heart rate goes up.”

The consequences of stress can be significant. Dr. Rzeszutko points to a long list of potential health problems associated with stress, including anxiety, mood disorders, sadness, sleep disturbances, stress eating, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Therefore, it's crucial to learn some stress management techniques.

This video contains some helpful methods suggested by Dr. Rzeszutko. Below it, we have an expanded list of stress-relieving activities.

Weighted blankets: Described as “like getting a good bear hug.”



An ice pack on the chest: This can help slow down the heart rate by affecting major nerves in the body.



Essential oils: Through aromatherapy, these can influence brain centers and neurochemistry, helping to calm the body.



Sour candy: Surprisingly, the sourness can be a jolt to the parasympathetic system, acting as a distractor. (Dr. Rzeszutko clarifies he does not recommend excessive candy consumption.)



Yoga: Incorporating stretching exercises and other physical activities.



Massage therapy: Provides relaxation and stress relief.



Meditation: Aids in calming the mind.



Deep breathing exercises: Helps in managing immediate stress responses.



Regular exercise: Aiming for at least 30 minutes a day can be beneficial, and it doesn't need to be done all at once.

To begin your relaxation journey, Dr. Rzeszutko has provided a guided meditation that only takes three minutes.

Adopting these strategies can lead to a healthier, more balanced approach to dealing with stress.

