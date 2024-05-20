Lids for Kids: 9 years, 14,000 helmets, still 1 mission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Keeping your kid safe is priority #1.

If they ride a bike, skateboard, roller blades/skates— or any other gadget that helps kids go, you know just how fast head injuries can happen.

And if you’ve ever had a head injury, or know someone who has, you know just how painful and devastating they can be.

Bicycle Safety Stats – Did You Know? 90-100% of kids wear helmets when a parent also wears one.

Kids wearing poorly fitting helmets are twice as likely to get hurt.

An estimated 85% of bicycle-related brain injuries are preventable. —LidsForKidsMI.org

That’s why Sinas Dramis Law Firm is hosting the 9th annual Lids for Kids event Saturday, June 1.

Join them at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get your kid fitted for the right helmet to protect them!

It’s totally free, and your kid can register for a chance to win a new bike!

Lids for Kids events happen in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Traverse City. Check out more tips, plus everything they've learned about helmets and bike safety here.

FOX 17 is a proud sponsor of Lids for Kids!