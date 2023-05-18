Lids for Kids 8th annual helmet give away is coming up!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lids for Kids— the organization that provides helmets for kids to promote bike safety— is holding their 8th annual event!

Starting as Heads Up for Safety in Lansing, the now Grand Rapids-based initiative has given away over 13,000 helmets since 2003.

The organization will give away even more helmets in the coming weeks.

May 20 in Lansing at the Marshall Street Fire Station

Kids can meet firefighters, play games, and check out the equipment

On June 3 in Grand Rapids at Garfield Park

The Cosplay Crusaders and members of the Grand Rapids Fire and Police Departments will be gathered with organizers near the Burton St & Jefferson Ave entrance.

Kids will have an opportunity to explore GRFD Engine #10!

Both events are free and run 10 a.m.—noon and include games and a raffle to win a new bike!

Learn more about bike safety and the Lids for Kids mission here.