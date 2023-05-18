Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Lids for Kids 8th annual helmet give away is coming up!

Lids for Kids - piles of helmets 2
Lids for Kids
Lids for Kids - piles of helmets 2
Posted at 5:23 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 05:23:47-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lids for Kids— the organization that provides helmets for kids to promote bike safety— is holding their 8th annual event!

Lids for Kids - fitting young kid

Starting as Heads Up for Safety in Lansing, the now Grand Rapids-based initiative has given away over 13,000 helmets since 2003.

The organization will give away even more helmets in the coming weeks.

Lids for Kids - fitting little kid

May 20 in Lansing at the Marshall Street Fire Station
Kids can meet firefighters, play games, and check out the equipment

On June 3 in Grand Rapids at Garfield Park
The Cosplay Crusaders and members of the Grand Rapids Fire and Police Departments will be gathered with organizers near the Burton St & Jefferson Ave entrance.
Kids will have an opportunity to explore GRFD Engine #10!

Lids for Kids - bikes for giveaway

Both events are free and run 10 a.m.—noon and include games and a raffle to win a new bike!

Learn more about bike safety and the Lids for Kids mission here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great_Lakes_WX_960x720.png

Weather