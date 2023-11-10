Watch Now
Let K-ROC transport your senses with authentic dishes and some heartfelt music

Restaurant Week features the OGs of Korean BBQ in Grand Rapids and the most fun your group will be laughing about for years to come!
Posted at 7:56 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 07:56:27-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for some fantastic dishes and some artistic renditions of your favorite songs?

Say no more. K-ROC Korean BBQ and Karaoke Soju & Cocktail Bar is offering a 2-course meal for $25 during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids.

The dream of a young Korean American woman, this mom and her family started service Korean dishes in a Detroit mall before becoming the OGs of Korean cuisine in East Lansing and now Grand Rapids, offering authentic dishes and private karaoke rooms to give friends, family, and coworkers that extra nudge to grab the mic and belt out their favorite tunes!

Make your next meal an experience, discover authentic Asian culture and history, while supporting this family-owned restaurant.

"From her heart and Seoul to your plate— Enjoy!"
—K-ROC Korean BBQ and Karaoke Soju & Cocktail Bar

You can find everything you need to plan your visit here!

