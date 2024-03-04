Lavender Life Farms aims to comfort children in foster care, one stuffed animal at a time

Lavender Life in Caledonia is showing love to foster kids, one stuffed animal at a time.

Their business incorporates the sweet and floral essence of lavender into treats, dishes, skin care products, and more— but their Xander Friends plush animals have a special place in all of their hearts.

Lavender Life Company Lavender Life gives lavender-filled plushes to children in foster care



The program puts the therapeutic and huggable animal to children in foster care for each Xander Friends sold.

The Xander Community 501(c)(3) charity was officially launched on January 29, this year.

Their mission:

“To bring awareness to the faceless crisis of foster care and to mobilize community partners throughout the United States to be involved and help answer the question 'what else can be done?'"

Since 2018, they’ve given 90,000 soft plush, lavender-filled Xander Friends to children in foster care.

You can help out! TheXander Community is accepting donations from organizations and individuals now.