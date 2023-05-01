Latin Americans United for Progress, Salvation Army hosting Mobile Mexican Consulate

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Salvation Army in Holland and Latin Americans United for Progress are hosting the Mobile Mexican Consulate this week.

Members of the Mexican community in West Michigan can update important documents, find resources, and get the most up-to-date information.

The consulate will be in Holland May 2-5, but it’s not the only time they’ll be in Michigan.

May 16 – Kalamazoo

June 6 – Benton Harbor

June 13 – Wyoming

June 21 – Holland

July 6 – Petoskey

July 11 – Battle Creek

The event is free, but you have to have an appointment.

Those who've signed up can find everything they need at the Salvation Army facility on Clover St.

At this event alone last year, they were about to serve 200 families in the Holland area.