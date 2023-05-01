Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Latin Americans United for Progress, Salvation Army hosting Mobile Mexican Consulate

Salvation Army working with LAUP to host Mobile Mexican Consulate, Mobile Mexican Consulate, Mexican Consulate, Mobile Consulate, Salvation Army Holland, Holland, LAUP, Latin Americans United for Progress, Mexico, US, Flag, Mexican, American, Mexican American, Hispanic, Latin
FOX 17/Salvation Army/Latin Americans United for Progress
Salvation Army working with LAUP to host Mobile Mexican Consulate, Mobile Mexican Consulate, Mexican Consulate, Mobile Consulate, Salvation Army Holland, Holland, LAUP, Latin Americans United for Progress, Mexico, US, Flag, Mexican, American, Mexican American, Hispanic, Latin
Posted at 7:52 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 07:57:26-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Salvation Army in Holland and Latin Americans United for Progress are hosting the Mobile Mexican Consulate this week.

Members of the Mexican community in West Michigan can update important documents, find resources, and get the most up-to-date information.

The consulate will be in Holland May 2-5, but it’s not the only time they’ll be in Michigan.

May 16 – Kalamazoo
June 6 – Benton Harbor
June 13 – Wyoming
June 21 – Holland
July 6 – Petoskey
July 11 – Battle Creek

The event is free, but you have to have an appointment.

Those who've signed up can find everything they need at the Salvation Army facility on Clover St.

At this event alone last year, they were about to serve 200 families in the Holland area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather