Latest at the library: Celebrate Black History Month with Hackley events!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Black History Month is coming up, and Hackley Public Library wants to invite you to several events celebrating accomplishments and contributions from the Black community that make life great!

January 31 - Gospel Kick-Off Event

February 3 – Unity Bracelet and Kente Weaving + Open Mic Night

February 8 - Mac & Cheese Contest + Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest

February 22 - All Ages Motown Karaoke

February 25 – Black Women in Jazz

Head to the Hackley Public Library website to keep track of everything happening through Black History Month and beyond.

