Late November events with the West Michigan Tourist Association

Holland Holiday Kersmarkt

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21

Fridays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

In Dutch, Kersmarkt means "Christmas Market" and now the tradition is coming to Holland. The festival is complete with wooden booths set up at the 9th St. Market Place in front of the Civic Center. 35 vendors will swap weekends, so it's a new experience every time you go. Check the schedule for times you can visit with Santa, watch a

Dog Sled Demo, listen to a handbell concert, story time, or be serenaded by the costumed Dickens carolers.

Lowell Arts Artist Market

Through Jan. 11

Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 12 - 5 p.m.

The Lowell Artist Market is like a highly curated show, but in reality it is a gallery transformed. The space is filled with loads of unique, one-of-a-kind fine art and fine craft works, all produced by Michigan artists. Items range from hand-carved wooden utensils to leather backpacks, exquisite jewelry, colorful vases and glasswork, paintings, photography and even organic soaps and apothecary items.

Oliver Art Center Winter Market

Through Dec. 22, closed Mondays and two days over Thanksgiving

Frankfort's Oliver Art Center is hosting its annual Winter Market. More than 30 local and regional artists are presenting their original creations in all sorts of media. Purchases help support Michigan artist and the programming from Oliver Art Center hosts throughout the year. Admission is free.

Rock the Country

City of Hastings, June 13 & 14 - tickets on sale now

WMTA is teaming up to present the "Rock the Country" touring event next summer.

Headliners include Kid Rock, Nickleback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Travis Titt, and Big Rich. Ticketoptions range from single to weekend passes, parking passes, RV, Tent and Car Camping, and Hotel Bundles.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube