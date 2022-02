MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lakeshore Restaurant Week is officially underway and goes through Sunday, February 27.

The goal is to highlight and promote local restaurants and the foods being offered at Lakeshore’s eateries. There are specials and discounts all week long for diners to explore at multiple restaurants including Hamburger Mikey and Hearthstone Bistro.

Morning anchor Ruta Ulcinaite went to check out some of the specials in the video above!