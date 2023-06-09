GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed YMCA is teaming up with NBA G League player Lacey James to help boys and girls get better on the basketball court.

The classes are for kids ages 6-12 and will happen on Mondays starting June 12.

The classes run for one hour and are offered at 12 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Lacey James, Mary Free Bed YMCA team up to offer youth basketball classes

The cost is $68 for members and $123 for non-members.

Lacey joined the FOX 17 morning show to share details about the upcoming classes.

For more information about the basketball classes with Lacey James, call 616-885-5919.

Lacey James

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube