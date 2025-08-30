Labor Day Weekend Events across West Michigan

The 49th Annual All Arts Crafts Fair is showcasing over 150 vendors at Stanley Johnston Park Saturday and Sunday. The event offers opportunities to buy handmade jewelry, art, food and decorations. Admission is free and the fair opens at 10:00 AM.

Drop-in Studio: Creative Lab brings families and creatives to the Grand Rapids Art Museum Saturday, where you can try your hand at art projects and get inspired. The event is for all ages, giving people a messy-fun way to spark imagination. The event runs from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Fun in the Sun is hosted by Blues Gym in Grand Rapids, bringing family fun and faith together on the southeast side of the city. There will be free backpacks and toys, water activities for kids, food trucks, live bands and a truck from the Grand Rapids Fire Department. There will also be a job fair hosted by Force Industrial Staffing. The event runs from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the gym on 42nd Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

The Belding Labor Day Celebration is bringing back the roaring 20's, with live entertainment, delicious food and family friendly attractions. The event starts Saturday, and includes events like the Super Kickers Rodeo on Sunday, Belding's Got Talent, a 5K run, tractor show, a beer tent and a carnival.

Mystery in the Forest at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science gives families a chance to use their detective skills. from Noon to 2:00 PM, use clues left behind in the Habitat exhibit to discover which animal to search for. The hands on activity encourages observation and exploration while learning about forest animals and their environment. The event is free for Muskegon County residents, and costs $5 for non-residents.

Celebrate the Greatest Generation with a parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Grand Rapids Monday. There will be bands, classic cars, a WWII airplane and 30 individuals who served during that time. It all starts at Calder Plaza at 10:30 AM, heads down to Pearl Street, and crosses the Grand river and ends at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum.

