Blues Gym hosting end of summer party with backpack giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is set to host an end of summer celebration that includes a backpack giveaway and job fair.

Blues Gym on Kalamazoo Avenue near 42nd Street is hosting what it calls "Fun in the Sun!" The party starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 30.

The gym has collected 400 backpacks with schools supplies to hand out to students and partnered with several staffing agencies for a job fair.

There will also be a bounce house, dunk tank, live music, and free food.

Blues Gym founder Dino Newville said the aim of the event is to build more connections in the community, stop violence, and give kids alternatives from criminal activity.

