Labor Day fun & more with the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Labor Day weekend is here, and the West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 once again to share some awesome opportunities for West Michiganders to enjoy the long weekend and start September off with style:

Bay Harbor Labor Day Sidewalk Sales in the Village

The charming Village of Bay Harbor is hosting its annual downtown Labor Day Sidewalk Sales tradition once again from Friday, August 30 to Monday, September 2. Take a walk through downtown and explore deals on clothes, accessories, gifts and more at the various stores and boutiques. Plus, grab a bite to eat and a glass of wine or a cocktail. Bay Harbor is situated along Lake Michigan between Petoskey and Charlevoix, making it the perfect place to take a long weekend and relax on the waterfront. Click here to find out more.

Labor Day weekend at Waypost Brewing

And food trucks all weekend long at Waypost Brewing in Fennville, plus sample a refreshing local brew in the beer garden. Their modified hours for Labor Day are noon to 7 p.m. from Saturday to Monday. It's a great place to unwind, socialize and enjoy Labor Day. Check out their website for more information.

White Lake Area Labor Day community Walk

A Labor Day tradition returns to the White Lake area for its 18th year. Celebrate community by joining the White Lake Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau as well as the cities of Montague and Whitehall for their annual walk. It takes place on Labor day starting at 10 in the morning. The walk begins at the Hart-Montague bike trailhead. Then, walkers will cross the White River bridge and wind along the lakeshore. Afterward, be sure to stick around for refreshments. Find out more by clicking here.

Silver Lake Sand Dunes Apple & BBQ Festival

A few days after the Labor Day festivities, check out Silver Lake on September 6 and 7, when over 15,000 visitors will head to Golden Township Park for the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Apple & BBQ Festival. Be sure to bring your appetite for two days of music, food, activities, vendors, and more. Plus, don't miss the classic car show and the beer tent. Oh, and it wouldn't be the Apple & BBQ Festival without the Apple Pie Contest. Click here for the festival schedule and more.

More fun around West Michigan

Remember—you can always head to the West Michigan Tourist Association's website to find more fun things for the whole family to do around our state all year!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube