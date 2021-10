KALAMZOO, Mich. — The public is invited to attend a free Halloween event Oct. 30.

The Halloween Forest will be held from 2 pm. to 4 p.m. at Milham Park located at 607 E. Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo.

It will feature fall themed games, a magic show and LOTS of candy!

Ashton Anthony, with the Kalamazoo City Parks & Recreations Department says there will be a costume contest and a chance to win prizes. Ashton says no tickets are required and the entire community is invited to come out and have fun!