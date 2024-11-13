Know your risk factors to combat Prediabetes, avoid diabetes

MICHIGAN — FOX 17 Morning News sat down with Dr. Diana Bitner to talk about just how easy— and hard— it can be to plan your meals with your prediabetic and diabetic risk factors in mind.

According to Dr. Bitner, 1 in 3 Americans have prediabetes— the precursor to diabetes, which means 30% of people in the US are walking around with higher risks for cardiovascular disease, high medical bills, stroke, extremity amputation, ED, chronic kidney disease, loss of vision/blindness, and premature death.

While diabetes is not reversible, prediabetes is, making it immensely important to know your risks and take action!

"You cannot change your genetics, but you could choose to wear a CGM and learn about how your body reacts to food and what to eat to keep your blood sugars stable. For most people it is about getting more fiber, eating protein first, and walking after meals," says Dr. Bitner. "Muscle mass is one the best hacks to prevent prediabetes and diabetes. Can you get 10,000 steps a day and do some resistance training? It is never too late to improve, if that is what you want."

Talk to your doctor about how to get started — talk to your HR person, too; your employer's health plan may cover things like sessions with a nutritionist, therapists, and more!

