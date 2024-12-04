Know Before You Go: What you should have in your car for winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Another winter blast of snow and cold is expected to hit West Michigan on Wednesday, and even though this is nothing new, it's always a good time to make sure you

have the proper items in your vehicle in case you run into some trouble on the road.

During the 2022-2023 winter season, there were 30,786 winter-weather crashes in Michigan, so it pays to be prepared.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administrationsuggests keeping supplies handy in your car or truck like:

-snow shovel

-ice scraper

abrasive material (like sand or kitty litter) - this can help your vehicle get traction if stuck in the snow

a first aid kit, including a tourniquet

blankets

heavy coat

hat and gloves

roadside emergency kit (jumper cables, emergency flares, reflective vest, etc.)

food & water

cell phone charger

