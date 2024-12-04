Watch Now
Know Before You Go: What you should have in your car for winter

Plowed In Car
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A car is partially plowed in with snow in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.
Plowed In Car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Another winter blast of snow and cold is expected to hit West Michigan on Wednesday, and even though this is nothing new, it's always a good time to make sure you
have the proper items in your vehicle in case you run into some trouble on the road.

During the 2022-2023 winter season, there were 30,786 winter-weather crashes in Michigan, so it pays to be prepared.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administrationsuggests keeping supplies handy in your car or truck like:

  • -snow shovel
  • -ice scraper
  • abrasive material (like sand or kitty litter) - this can help your vehicle get traction if stuck in the snow
  • a first aid kit, including a tourniquet
  • blankets
  • heavy coat
  • hat and gloves
  • roadside emergency kit (jumper cables, emergency flares, reflective vest, etc.)
  • food & water
  • cell phone charger

