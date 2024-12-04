Know Before You Go: What you should have in your car for winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Another winter blast of snow and cold is expected to hit West Michigan on Wednesday, and even though this is nothing new, it's always a good time to make sure you
have the proper items in your vehicle in case you run into some trouble on the road.
During the 2022-2023 winter season, there were 30,786 winter-weather crashes in Michigan, so it pays to be prepared.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administrationsuggests keeping supplies handy in your car or truck like:
- -snow shovel
- -ice scraper
- abrasive material (like sand or kitty litter) - this can help your vehicle get traction if stuck in the snow
- a first aid kit, including a tourniquet
- blankets
- heavy coat
- hat and gloves
- roadside emergency kit (jumper cables, emergency flares, reflective vest, etc.)
- food & water
- cell phone charger
