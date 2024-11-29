Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

GRPD: 15+ vehicles involved in accident shutting down NB US-131

Wet, snowy roads may have contributed to accident
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to Grand Rapids Police, around 15 vehicles were involved in an accident on NB US-131 Thursday night.

We're told it was likely weather related.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to US-131 near Burton. An initial report from GRPD says there were some injuries but nothing serious.

When we spoke to GRPD, they said it was responding to at least six additional accidents on surrounding freeways.

Check back here for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward