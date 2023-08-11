Kilts, cuisine, & competition-- Celtic culture converges on Sparta this weekend!

SPARTA, Mich. — Kilts will abound and you may even see a leprechaun or two this weekend -- the Sparta Celtic Festival is back!

August 11 and 12, the village will celebrate the lore, music, and magic of Celtic culture.

R. Graham Greenland, DDS / Sparta Celtic Festival

Rogers Park will host free events Friday and Saturday. Enjoy Irish dancing, bagpipes, a beer tent and food court, and a kids area featuring bounce houses, mini golf, and a kilted magician!

Sparta Celtic Festival

Saturday only— the Sparta Civic Center will host living statue classes, Scottish longsword fighting, and traditional Scottish cooking class featuring how to make Scottish eggs! Balyeat Field’s open spaces are the perfect place for a classic car show featuring bikes from Motorcycles for Mutts, which helps K9 Camo Companions pair veterans with companion animals.

In the midst of it all, sign up at 11 a.m. for the Highland Games and test your strength noon-5 p.m.!

You can find out how to get tickets for Saturday’s special events here.

Dean Transportation is providing a free shuttle to help you avoid trying to find parking Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sparta Celtic Festival

The Sparta Celtic Festival is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the annual event benefit veterans and their families, volunteer organizations, and the preservation of Celtic heritage in West Michigan.