Kids' Food Basket celebrates 'Go Orange' month in March

During the month of March, Kids' Food Basket decides to 'Go Orange' to raise awareness about childhood hunger, and continue their push to provide healthy meals to the community.

The organization says more than 23,000 children in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan coutnies experience food insecurity. Right now, they are serving 10,000 meals to 60 schools in 4 counties every weekday.

They say this year's push is especially important, as the organization is 92% philanthropically funded by the community.

Kids' Food Basket says orange represents the color of childhood hunger, and they encourage people to wear the bright hue on Friday, March 22 to encourage conversation about childhood food access in West Michigan.

There are also two volunteer events planned March 22, where people can decorate brown bags for sack lunches, check out trail mix making stations:



Kids' Food Basket - Kent County

1300 Plymouth Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Kids' Food Basket - Muskegon County

1537 Getty Street, Muskegon, MI 49442 9:30a .m. - 1:30 p.m.



You can also donate online, or by scanning the QR code below.