Kicking Kitchen Burnout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cooking burnout is real! Preparing meals for a family is more than just getting that food out. It's the planning, the shopping, the dishes - it takes time, thought and energy. Registered dietician and National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Grace Derocha says we can do less, nourish our families and still have room to breathe.

She says to start by figuring out the family favorites. What are your go-to's? When you cook those, do you eat the leftovers right away? One solution may be to make more and freeze it to eat later. Or maybe just take one component, like a sauce, and put that in the freezer. Making sure you change things up can keep everyone happy.

Another idea, celebrate "days!" We all know about meatless Monday, or taco Tuesday. Maybe change things up for "Mediterranean Monday." Or choose burritos instead of tacos. Be sure to include a "leftover day" to let everyone choose what they want to grab out of the fridge that evening. And while you're at it, use those veggies that may be going bad for a soup, or a casserole.

One of Grace's favorites: a muffin tin mishmash! Take a look in the fridge, take some of the family favorites and put them out for a family-friendly help-yourself meal. Anything goes! From fruit like blueberries or grapes to cheese, hummus, veggies, sausage and crackers.

It doesn't have to be complicated to have a happy, healthy, stress-free mealtime!