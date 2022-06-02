Kent ISD Summer Brain Gain program returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer break is starting soon for students across West Michigan and Kent Intermediate School District (ISD) is offering students the opportunity to learn more through its Summer Brain Gain learning program.

The program provides online learning and educational resources and connections, as well as packets that can be downloaded and printed for students in grades K-12.

Registration for instructor-led courses is now available by grade level for students. Those courses will be offered in July and August.

Kent ISD says educators generated courses to keep the learning going all summer with many options for of charge.

Summer Brain Gain programs include instructor-led 2-week online courses in subjects such as Science, Coding, History, Reading and more, plus connections to vetted online apps, resources and links to learning that children and teens can engage in on their own.

Kent ISD says the program also links students and families to educational offerings by area cultural and community organizations who are School News Network Education Everywhere partners such as John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids Art Museum, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Van Andel Education Institute, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park and more.

