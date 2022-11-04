Kent County going green to honor veterans

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Soon you may notice the Kent County Veterans Services Building looking a little green.

That's because of a new initiative from the National Association of Counties; Operation Green Light. It's an effort to show support for veterans and raise awareness of resources available through county services.

Kent County is asking others to follow suit.

“Every green light counts, even if it is just your porch light, I can almost guarantee that one of your neighbors or someone driving past your house is a veteran,” says Martha Burkett, Manager of Kent County Veteran’s Services. “By joining Operation Green Light, you are not only bringing attention to veterans and their needs, but you are also part of a nationwide movement that is designed to spark a nationwide conversation.”

Operation Green Light is November 7th-13th.

To learn more about Kent County Veterans Services, click here.