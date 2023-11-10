Kent Co using Operation Green Light to increase awareness, aid for veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County is participating in Operation Green Light this week, honoring veterans and highlighting their work to serve more veterans and their families.

Their new space has room to grow as they strive to raise awareness for the services they offer and increase the number of claims filed on behalf of veterans and their families.

A small accounting of how they can help:

Honor veterans who’ve passed away

Improve education and job opportunities for vets returning to civilian life

Help those in need of medical and mental health services

Assist in day-to-day needs like IDs, referrals, or working with social services and government agencies.

Many more services specific to each veterans' needs

You can contact them here.