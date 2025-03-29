Fiery crash in Algoma Township leaves Rockford woman dead, another hurt

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating after a head-on crash between a sedan and a motorhome early Saturday morning left one person dead and another hurt.

It happened in Algoma Township at around 12:45 a.m., near 10 Mile Road NE and the Belmont Bypass. Both the sedan and the motorhome were fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.

Bystanders managed to rescue the driver of one vehicle before it caught fire. The driver of the sedan, who deputies have identified as 25-year-old Karsen Soulia of Rockford, died at the scene. The 42-year-old driver of the motorhome, also from Rockford, received minor injuries.

In a release, The Kent County Sheriff’s Office extended its thanks to the bystanders who they say "selflessly stepped in to help at a dangerous scene." KCSO is investigating what caused the crash.

