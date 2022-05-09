Kalamazoo Parks and KDPS to host Bike Rodeo on May 11

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are hosting a free bike clinic on Wednesday, May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mayors’ Riverfront Park.

This “Bike Rodeo” will teach children biking skills and make sure their bikes and gear are ready for the summer.

Kids can bring their helmets and bikes to the event to assist in getting them fitted and to participate in a Bike Safety Course. The Bike Safety Course will have various stations set up, each focusing on a different biking skill for kids to learn and practice.

Open Roads will provide a bike fixing station for bikes that need minor repairs or tune-ups and Fresh Food is Fun will have a bike blender setup that will allow kids to use a bike to make their own slushies with cider and berries. At the end of the event, kids can ride their bikes around the edges of the baseball field (weather permitting).

Each child will receive a goodie bag with educational information, a water bottle, a bike light, and reflective spoke sticks.

100 bike helmets will be provided at no cost to kids who don’t have their own by Safe Kids Kalamazoo County , led by Bronson Children’s Hospital. There will also be drawings for other prizes, including four bikes donated from Open Roads.

The event will also include fire truck and police cruiser demonstrations from public safety staff and the Kalamazoo Growlers’ mascot Porter will be in attendance.

“Biking is a great way to enjoy time outside,” said Shannon Keene, Special Events Coordinator for Kzoo Parks. “We want to make sure the children in our community can enjoy biking safely this summer. Whether your child could use a helmet, bike light, or bike tune up, or if you are just excited to be a part of a fun biking event, join us on May 11!”

Participants should remain cautious and follow CDC and local health official guidelines to protect themselves and the community from COVID-19.