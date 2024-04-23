Kalamazoo Mac & Cheese Fest returning to homefield!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After touring the Great Lakes Region, Michigan’s largest Mac & Cheese Fest is coming home to Kalamazoo.

The creators of the world’s only Donut & Beer Festival, the country’s first Tots & Taps Fest, and Taco & Tequila Festival are excited to bring you this family friendly event on June 29 at Homer Stryker Field.

Vendors will have over 25 unique takes on the classic comfort dish, over 150 beer, seltzer, and cider options, plus entertainment for all ages.

General admission gets you everything you need to have a great time – VIPs get in 90 minutes early and an exclusive gift.

Grab tickets now to secure your spot and enjoy live music, a cheese-filled dunk tank, carnival rides, games—a mac & cheese eating competition – and an all-ages race!