Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk offers participants a fun way to support community

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 2022 marks the twelfth annual Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk, an event supporting local businesses and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.

Back in 2011, three friends, Kevin King, Scott Swope, and Chris Voss, decided to eat a hot dog at as many restaurants as possible in one day.

As friends watched this unfold, many wanted in and soon the event was born. In 2015 the “DogFathers” partnered with Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes and have since helped to provide over 75,000 meals to the Kalamazoo community. This event is open to the public.

Three ways you can participate

Live event on May 27 when participants will ride buses to six restaurants: Coney Island, Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe, Papa’s Italian Sausage, Ray Ray’s Italian Beef & Sausage, The Root Beer Stand, and Schultz’s Treat Street. $55

“Virtual” option, registrants receive a packet containing vouchers good for one hot dog at each partner restaurant, redeemable throughout the year. $50

Hybrid option combines the live event and the virtual option. $85

Registration opens Saturday, April 16. All registrants will receive one commemorative t-shirt with proceeds benefitting Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.

For more information and to register visit hotdogwalk.com.