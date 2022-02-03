Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week isn't only about beer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is a week week-long series of events that celebrate the craft beverage industry. The 2022 event is happening now and goes through Sunday, February 6.

The celebration is for anyone who shares a passion and an affinity for hand-crafted products, made by people who care about an enriching experience and carefully fashioned flavor profiles.

Patrons will meet the brewers, distillers, or winemakers themselves, learn about what it takes to develop these kinds of intricate, highly desired products, and hopefully achieve a greater sense of the craft beverage industry.

If you'd like to be outside, you can stroll the Downtown Kalamazoo Central Commons Refreshment Area with the craft beverage of your choice.

Visit the event website for events and specials throughout the week.