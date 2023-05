KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Antiques & Collectible Toy Show is Saturday!

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Kalamazoo Fairgrounds will be full of rare, nostalgic, and unique treasures.

Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free!

This is a twice-yearly event, with the fall happening just in time for the holiday shopping season.