Just Between Friends declares open-season on deals

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — While the more outdoors-inclined are hitting the tree stands, deal hunters can be hitting the aisles!

The Just Between Friends Bonus Sale happens November 15-17 in Comstock Park.

Just Between Friends Sale

With over 620 families signed up to sell and items from all seasons priced at 50-90% off retail prices, it won’t be hard to come home with a prize worthy of the saved-a-buck pole!

Tickets to the presale on Friday are your permit to jump on the first deals to come your way—if you bought them early, you can get in early (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

Open season on the presale is from 6-9 p.m. ahead of the main sale starting on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday shoppers will enjoy a chance at some big game with the 50%-off sale from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Just Between Friends has invited The Grinch to hang out Friday at 7 p.m., and we’re hearing a certain Jolly Old Elf is planning to make an appearance on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

Need more info? Take aim at the JBF website for tickets, location info, and more!