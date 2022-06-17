Juneteenth Freedom Festival returns to Holland this weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Holland is happening this weekend.

The two-day celebration is hosted by I AM Academy, a nonprofit organization aimed at empowering African American adolescents to achieve their full potential by centering their identity, cultivating relationships, supporting educational success, providing college experiences, facilitating job readiness ultimately changing the narrative and trajectory of their community.

This year’s Juneteenth Freedom Festival will take place on June 17 and 18.

Day one of the festival will kick off with a Soulful Music Concert at the Park Theater.

You can find more information about the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival online.

