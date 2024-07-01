Watch Now
Jr. Officer: Fireworks safety is in your hands

Holland underscores adults’ responsibility in keeping everyone safe this 4th of July
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jul 01, 2024

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland’s charming fireworks safety video ends with a hilarious foot chase – Junior Officer, Clara VandeWege running after two grown men who’d been lighting off smoke bombs in a public park, yelling ‘Get back here!’— but the message is clear: fireworks are not toys to be played with.

The video is making the rounds, a collaboration between the Holland Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) social media team and the City’s media team.

They wanted something informative and fun, and Clara was up for the challenge!

See the video here:

Holland’s fireworks ordinances allow for fireworks on private property (with permission from the owner) June 29-July 5, 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

Fireworks (even sparklers) are not allowed in public spaces like roads or parks.

Remember: Fireworks are explosives and should only be set off by responsible, sober adults.

Holland DPS hosts a Junior Police Academy for 7th and 8th graders each summer.

The free program gives kids the opportunity to learn from members of public safety agencies like police and fire, plus learn to work as an investigative team— and have fun; field trips to places like Craig's Cruisers are on the docket!

For more on the next academy (starting July 15!) click here.

