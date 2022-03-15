Josh Dunigan brings his drums to Gilda's LaughFest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Josh Dunigan brings his own special take on comedy to Gilda's LaughFest. Dunigan uses drums and other instruments to deliver his punchlines with a beat.

If you didn't catch Dunigan live with the morning crew, the video above is a must-see.

If you'd like to see more, there are opportunities to see Dunigan's donation-based, interactive show in Grand Rapids and Lowell. Dunigan will be performing Friday, March 18 at LowellArts at 7:00 pm, and at Gilda's Club in Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 19 and 7:00 pm.

Tickets and more information can be found here.