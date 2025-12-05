JOLLY TROLLY: Janice and Elliot get tips to bring the holiday spirit ahead of Ada event

ADA, Mich — All aboard! Ada is kicking off the holiday season tonight with its signature event, Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys where Janice Allen and Elliot Grandia will serve as guest trolley conductors.

To prepare for the merry event, Elliot and Janice enlisted help from Mrs. Claus and the Original Dickens Carolers to learn how to get into the holiday spirit and spread Christmas joy with the crowds.

The following information is provided by the Ada Business Association:

Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys is the ABA's signature holiday event featuring the Ada Bridge Lighting! Join us to kick-off the holiday season and create special memories with family and friends.

5:15pm - Bridge Lighting – NEW TIME for 2025

Access to the bridge lighting is limited to the north side of the bridge due to construction.

Arrive early to enjoy hot chocolate from Foxtail Coffee Co. and music from the Forest Hills Central Brass Band in the Veteran’s Park area (north side of bridge)

Short ceremony on the south side of the bridge with carolers from Saint Roberts of Newminster Church – please walk through the bridge to allow room for all attending

Nutcracker parade character meet & greet - courtesy of the Ada Arts Counci

Candy cane glow sticks for the first one hundred children

5:30pm - Trolleys Start & Santa arrives at Santa's Village

Jump on a trolley to travel around Ada Village and enjoy the festivities at each stop.

Guest Trolley Conductors include: Janice Allen & Elliot Grandia from FOX17, Shelley Irwin from The Shelley Irwin Show, Tanner Holbrook from WZZM 13 and Elisia Alonso from WOOD-TV.

Trolley Stops – activities start at 5:30pm unless noted:

Ada Dr/Bronson St

The Artisan Fox – Make mini winter bouquets or garlands

EHTC Hot Chocolate Station

Walk to the Historic Ada Bridge

Godwin Ada Hardware – enjoy complimentary popcorn and mini donut

Plumfield Books – storytime at approximately 5:45 (following the bridge lighting) - The Christmas Sweater by Jan Brett. For the evening, the amazing jazz duo Sam Gucwa with guest Elvin-Sam. Plumfield will also have some hot beverages to help warm you up as well as a “Christmas Sweater” ornament craft.

Schnitz Ada Grill - food & beverage features

Ada History Center

Visit live reindeer 5:30-8pm

Visit with Mrs. Claus

Be one of the first to experience a new, holiday children’s book - The Magic Bells of Christmas. Meet the illustrator, Diann Bartnick who will be signing books during the event.

Tour the history museum

Wreath sale hosted by the Ada Historical Society

Amy Van Andel Library

Meet sled dogs from Tun-Dra Kennels, 6-8pm

Say ‘hi’ to Wimee and grab a photo!

Holiday craft

Book sale hosted by Friends of the Library

7pm Nutcracker performance by Verity Ballet – Community Room 1

Headley St

Ada Dental Co - Photo op and giveaway

Averden of Ada - Christmas cookies and beverages

River Valley Credit Union - Play Plinko!

Village Family Eyecare - Festive photo op, ornament craft, a cheerful giveaway and a Rudolf meet & greet

WilliamCharles - choir on patio

Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery

DJ Dance Party hosted by Sonder CPA

Free craft hot chocolate while supplies last, $10 bowls of chili to go & $5 hot dogs

Guest & Gather - DIY paper chain garland

Watch an outdoor holiday movie at Ada Village Pharmacy, weather permitting

Settlers Dr/River St

Stroll the Festival of Trees

Hot chocolate bar at Ada Hotel (River St)

The Lark - Warm spiced mulled wine, spiked Mexican hot chocolate & $1 off glass pours of wine

Candy Cane Forest

Letters to Santa at Pursuit Gift Shop + hot cocoa

Santa’s Village

5:30pm Santa arrives

Photos with Santa

Elf Clubhouse – new features!

14 businesses hosting activities and providing treats

The Community Church

Grand Rapids Aerial Lounge performances

Lifeologie Counseling hosting a craft

Marissa Malson, author of The Not So Average Life of Average Jane - Meet a local mystery author & get a signed book!

Santa’s Scavenger Hunt. Find one of Santa’s 50 lost packages (small red box with ribbon) hidden in Ada Village. Turn the box in at Croft Haus to receive a $10 gift card to a local Ada business. One per person.

Additional Activities:

Ada Garage Bar – Drink specials & live music starting at 7pm

Ballroom Dance Ada - Holiday Dance with Step Out Ballroom. 7pm lesson followed by a dance social. $20 per person for the class and social

Beyond of Ada – Hosting Paws With a Cause

Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids – Lego open play by Worklab

Brody's Be Cafe - Warm drinks and family fun

Croft Haus – Candy Cane Hunt in store

Fruition – Grinch meet & greet 6-7:30pm. Closing at 7:30pm.

Gina’s – Free socks and snowman putty for the kids with your purchase during the event. Plus, holiday treats!

LMCU – Paper wreath craft

Myrth - Signature drinks - chocolate orange espresso martini & hot spiced chai. Free cookies for the kids with purchase of an adult beverage.

Revolve Cycle Studio - Stop by, meet the staff and tour the studio

Roman James - 20% off all men’s pants during the event

Tip Toes - 20% off apparel

Union Bank – Take and make holiday ornament craft kits and hot chocolate, plus meet the team from Heart of West MI United Way and learn more about their great work.

Worklab of Ada - Lego Trolley Build

Festival of Trees:

The Festival of Trees will take place in Legacy Park near River Street in Ada from December 1st - December 31st. 50 sustainable trees will be on display - decorated by local businesses. Stroll the pathway and view the trees as part of the Holiday Lights Walk in Ada!

Additional event parking is available at Ada Vista School and Ada Christian Reformed Church on Bradfield St. Once parked, follow the Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys signs to the pedestrian tunnel. Shuttle transportation will be available from the parking lot to Historic Ada.

