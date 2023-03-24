John Ball Zoo opens Friday!

Zoo season officially kicks off at 10 Friday morning— John Ball Zoo is open!

Enjoy everything the zoo has to offer 10-4 Monday-Friday, and 9-6 on weekends through the end of November.

New season, new zoo!

With the new season, John Ball Zoo is unveiling a new logo and bringing in more animals to enjoy and learn about including new bald eagles, a female snow leopard, a sloth, a coati, and new goats and sheep at Red’s Hobby Farm.

Grab tickets for a day, a big group, or plan a guided experience—just remember, members get free admission, discounts on almost everything inside the zoo —plus— free or reduced admission to over 150 reciprocal zoos and aquariums across North America!

With so many additions, there’s practically a whole new zoo to explore!