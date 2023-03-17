JCI Greater Muskegon St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrating 10 years

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day parade is back for its 10th year!

Saturday, March 18 starting at 11 a.m., leprechauns of all kinds will descend on Western Ave, marching from 6th to 2nd Streets, spreading cheer the whole way.

Courtesy JCI Muskegon St. Patrick's Day Parade

Instead of an entry fee for the parade, each person participating is asked to bring a non-perishable food item.

There’s still time to join the parade, but you have to register first!

Afterward—in true Irish fashion— everyone’s invited to Shamrockin’ in Your Shanty, for the shanty decorating contest. Get a drink in the social district, fill up on foods from local restaurants, and bring you’re A-game—judges will pick the winning shanty, and local businesses are handing out prizes for their favorites, too!

