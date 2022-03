GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You know him from SNL, the comedy stage and movies, and now’s your chance to see Jay Mohr live in Grand Rapids.

Mohr is performing at Creston Brewery on March 25 and 7 p.m. and 9:30 and March 26 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $30-40. You must be 18 or older to attend.

Mohr joined us live on our morning show to tell us more about his upcoming shows.

For more information about the show or to buy tickets, click here.