Jack-o-Lantern World takes over Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved jack-o-lanterns fill Millennium Park for their newest fall attraction; Jack-o-Lantern World!

Head to the park to kick your spooky season off right with single-pumpkin works of art and huge displays of carefully carved gourds.

Thousands of jack-o-lanterns are on display, crafted by over 50 artisans, designers, architects, carpenters and event planners.

FOX 17

Jack-o-Lantern World runs through October 30th. Tickets are on sale now— you can even change your tickets if needed!

Proceeds go to help the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation to raise awareness for the disease.