It's resolution season! Are you ready?

Every year on January 1 we try to better ourselves— try to do a hard reset on our habits.

We won’t pretend it’s easy, but we will be your unrelenting cheerleaders.

FOX 17 enlisted Priority Health to help start you off on the right foot:

Be realistic – take a good look at what you want to accomplish and if you can do it.

Be specific – “Become financially stable” is a great category for a goal. Pick one thing that helps you work toward that ideal— like paying off a credit card and only using it when you have the cash to pay it off immediately.

Make a plan – The more infrastructure you build for yourself— like writing out a budget, setting reminders for payments (even automatic ones), and having a portion of your paycheck directly deposited into a savings account— the easier it will be to meet your goal.

Start small – This is like being specific, but it’s a good reminder that it’s not resolution s season. Just pick one and work on one aspect of it until you’ve got a handle on it and are ready to move on.

Be patient – You’re new to this. Give yourself room to make a mistake. Forgive yourself and learn from it.

Set a timetable – Use your calendar, set a timer, draw out a chart; whatever you need to measure to keep yourself on track, do it.

If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because these are the basic ideas behind SMART goals. The acronym stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-sensitive. Frame your resolution with these 5 ideals and you’ll be well on your way to making it into a habit.

Above all remember one thing: You can do this.

If you bite off more than you can chew, try to take a step back and see if you can re-commit using the advice above.

It can also help to enlist a partner. If you have a friend or loved one with the same goal, teaming up can give you the determination and accountability to move through challenges.

And if that doesn’t work, National Ditch Your Resolution Day is January 17. Use that information however you will.