It's Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Pepper Jack!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today the Humane Society of West Michigan brought Pepper Jack to play with us. He's a 2 month-old bunny looking for a special family who can care for his needs.

He's very comfortable being held and handled, and has a degenerative eye condition which will take his sight in the next year or two. He will be the perfect pet for someone looking for a low-energy cuddler.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month which is why the HSWM is highlighting their Silver Paws program. Senior animals are often already trained, lower-energy, and make excellent companion animals. They'd be good in homes where the family is looking for just a little more activity. Whether it's spending more time outdoors, making sure their owners get their walk in every day, or just being there on a quiet afternoon; Silver Paws can be the perfect addition to any home.

And to help make sure pets of all ages are up to date on their medical needs (especially in this economy) HSWM is hosting community vaccine clinics through November!

The Humane Society of West Michigan staff will be available November 14th at their shelter, and again on November 21st at SECOM on Buchanan Avenue in Grand Rapids. Both clinics will be held from noon to 3 p.m.