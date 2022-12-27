It's Pet Adoption Tuesday! How to beat the boredom (and tame the zoomies) this break.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Experiences for the kids, plus putting your best paw forward; it's all right here with the Humane Society of West Michigan!

Winter Camp

Starting December 28th, kids looking for a unique way to spend the last days of winter break can join the Humane Society of West Michigan for a 3-day youth camp! They will enjoy animal time, crafts, games, guest speakers and a whole lot more.

The camp is designed for ages 7-12 and runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

Join for one or all three days here.

If you can't make it this break— HSWM offers a Spring Break Camp and has a Summer Camp in the works for those long days with nothing to do!

Obedience Classes

Can dogs make New Year's resolutions? Likely not.

Since their temperament and behavior is our jobs, it might be a good time of year to get a refresher on how to help your pup be the goodest boy (or girl) they can be!

The Humane Society of West Michigan is offering obedience classes starting January 10th. They'll cover everything from barking to jumping, for both puppies ad adult dogs. Plus there's a discount for dogs adopted through HSWM.

Space is limited, and your pet must meet a few health requirements, so check their website and sign up quickly!