It's Pet Adoption Tuesday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's our favorite day of the week— the day we get to introduce a family in West Michigan to their newest member; Pet Adoption Tuesday!

While today is about highlighting new pets who need a home, the Humane Society of West Michigan gave us an update on one of our formerly featured fur-babes; Kimmy Gibbler! The longtime foster pup found internet stardom during KimmyPalooza, a viral effort to find the dog-fighting ring survivor a home.

Courtesy: Humane Society of West Michigan Friday's Friend: Kimmy Gibbler

FOX 17 and HSWM are excited to tell you Kimmy has found a home! It only took a few days for a family to fall in love— first virtually, then in person!

"We are so thankful to her foster, her adopters, and the community that helped her get adopted and experience so much love."

—Humane Society of West Michigan

Her new family reports she is enjoying playing in their yard and getting all the snuggles she could ever ask for.

If you're looking to adopt, Humane Society of West Michigan has a few events coming up, including the Kool Toyota Adoption Event on September 16. The dealership showroom will be filled to the brim with fury friends from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

"Kool Toyota is a longtime partner and supporter of [ours], including donating the Truck we pull our adoption trailer with! We are beyond grateful to them and excited to bring adoptable animals to their showroom."



—Amy Stockero, Humane Society of West Michigan Director of Development & Marketing

Bark in the Dark returns on October 7 at Riverside Park. This dog-friendly event will include a cornhole tournament, a canine costume contest, food trucks, beer tents, and live music!

Get your tickets here!